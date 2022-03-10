Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,833 shares of company stock worth $837,198. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

