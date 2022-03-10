Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.07.

