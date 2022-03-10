Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

