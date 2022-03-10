Diversified Trust Co Sells 670 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $207.69 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

