DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 136,295 shares.The stock last traded at $29.64 and had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DMC Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DMC Global by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.