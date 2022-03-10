DNB Asset Management AS Buys Shares of 16,372 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,261.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.