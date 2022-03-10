DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 7,196 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,187,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,070,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,604,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 840,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 777,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -22.39%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

