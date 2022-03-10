DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of Archer Aviation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56. Archer Aviation Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 249,141 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 499,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,829.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

