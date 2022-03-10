DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in DocuSign by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2,666.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 315,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,051,000 after buying an additional 154,261 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

