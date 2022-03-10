DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.83.

DocuSign stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $90.90 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

