DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.83.
DOCU opened at $98.05 on Monday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
