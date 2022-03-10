Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

