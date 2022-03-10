Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.19.

DPZ stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $392.05. 9,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.51 and its 200-day moving average is $488.24. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.46 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.