Donut Market Cap Hits $270,186.26 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $270,186.26 and approximately $990.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.68 or 0.06593935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,868.35 or 1.00128080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

