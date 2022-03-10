DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:DTF opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $15.10.
DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
