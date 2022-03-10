DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

NYSE:DTF opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating ) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.