Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock worth $2,294,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,078. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

