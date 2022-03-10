E.On (EOAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

E.On (FRA: EOAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($13.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($13.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.60 ($14.78) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/23/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.70 ($14.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/23/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($13.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/17/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.70 ($14.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($14.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($13.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/13/2022 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.60 ($14.78) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – E.On was given a new €13.25 ($14.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

FRA EOAN traded up €0.72 ($0.78) during trading on Thursday, hitting €10.68 ($11.61). The stock had a trading volume of 21,156,011 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.40. E.On Se has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

