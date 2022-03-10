Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETST stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

Earth Science Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earth Science Tech, Inc engages in research and development of cannabis and industrial hemp. It offers industrial hemp oil and pure cannabidiol, including flavored and unflavored oils, vegetarian capsules, powder, and edibles such as peanut butter cups with cannabidiol and organic raw chocolate with vanilla organic roasted almonds with cannabidiol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.