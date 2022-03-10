Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.37. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 252,568 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$44.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.
Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)
