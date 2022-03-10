Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,026,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,168,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 252,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

