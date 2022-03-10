easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 495.7% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 33,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,340. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $760.00.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

