Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 261.27% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded up $9.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,324. Ebix has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,848,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,429,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

