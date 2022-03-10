Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.26 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Ecolab by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,093,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

