Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,609. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.55 and its 200-day moving average is $214.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

