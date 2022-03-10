Edgeware Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $19.43 million and $890,899.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00033824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00103588 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,732,232,043 coins and its circulating supply is 6,015,217,554 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

