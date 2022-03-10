Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (ELAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on May 1st

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE ELAT opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1,702.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.