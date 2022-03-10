Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.35.

Elastic stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,376,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

