Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EKTAY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EKTAY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Danske cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

