Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $262.79 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

