Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,802,000 after purchasing an additional 687,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after purchasing an additional 207,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 418,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.