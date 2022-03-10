Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,802,000 after purchasing an additional 687,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,794 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after purchasing an additional 207,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 418,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

