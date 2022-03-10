Ellsworth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 91,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 78,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.97. 7,057,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,094,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $378.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.