Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $547,000 Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CIGI stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.94. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.