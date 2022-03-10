Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,823 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.14. 839,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

