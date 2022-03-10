Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.73. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

