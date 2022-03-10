Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.75.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.52. 554,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

