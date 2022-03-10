EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCOR’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, as it reported strong earnings and revenues (up 1.6% and 15.7% year over year, respectively) on the back of robust demand for its services. Strong demand across geographies and end-markets served as well as disciplined project execution are tailwinds. The U.S. Mechanical and Electrical Construction segments continued to display strength, backed by higher project activity. Strength in healthcare and manufacturing markets also supports the growth. Yet, gross and adjusted operating margin contracted 130 basis points (bps) and 60 bps, respectively, from the prior-year period. It expects fuel and energy costs along with macro uncertainties like supply chain disruption, inflation, and increased COVID-19 mandates to impact the business in 2022.”

Separately, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EME stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CWM LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

