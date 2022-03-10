Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Empire Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.
