Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Empire Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Get Empire Petroleum alerts:

About Empire Petroleum (Get Rating)

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.