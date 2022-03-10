Energi (NRG) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $38.73 million and approximately $476,013.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00186190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00028447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00365065 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00054487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,848,392 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

