Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 152,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,860,530 shares.The stock last traded at $9.61 and had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

