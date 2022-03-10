Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 145,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 210,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 139,362 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 219,069 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 397,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,379,404. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.