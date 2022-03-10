Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.