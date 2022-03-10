Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.14.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.24. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$5.94 and a 52-week high of C$18.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

