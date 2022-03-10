Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.57. 14,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 406,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Get Enova International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.