Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.57. 14,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 406,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.
In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
