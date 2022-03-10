Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.30.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

