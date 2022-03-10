Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Victoria Jarman Buys 1,700 Shares of Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,075.47).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,632.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25. Entain Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.76).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($28.37).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

