Entera Bio Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Entera Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.06% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

