Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.06% and a negative net margin of 2,134.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

ENTX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,375. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

