Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,862 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,632,000 after buying an additional 220,439 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

