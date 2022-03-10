Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.05, for a total value of $688,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total value of $115,368.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total value of $224,389.70.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $704.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $724.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $626.02 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

