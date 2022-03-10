Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €51.00 ($55.43) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.35) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Erste Group Bank stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 158,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,714. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

